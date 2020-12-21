Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna Vaccine Headed To Several South Florida Hospitals

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Moderna Vaccine Headed To Several South Florida Hospitals

Moderna Vaccine Headed To Several South Florida Hospitals

Officials say the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective and doesn't require the ultra-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine does.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nearly 400,000 Doses Of The Moderna Vaccine Will Soon Be Arriving In Florida

The Moderna vaccine is heading directly to hospitals like Jackson, UM Health, Baptist, Broward...
cbs4.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Leaves Tennessee Distribution Center For Colorado [Video]

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Leaves Tennessee Distribution Center For Colorado

Within days, thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine will be ready for the highest risk Coloradans.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:40Published
Moderna Vaccine [Video]

Moderna Vaccine

Moderna Vaccine

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:32Published
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:34Published