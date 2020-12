'Mandate testing... or halt flights from the UK now' -Cuomo Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:39s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:39s - Published 'Mandate testing... or halt flights from the UK now' -Cuomo In a press conference Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, and called upon the U.S. government to mandate testing before people get on flights to the U.S. from Britain or to "halt the flights from the UK now." 0

