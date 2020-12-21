Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:16s - Published
WATCH: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

WATCH: Lava flows from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Stunning new video shows this morning's eruption at the Kilauea volcano on the big island in Hawaii.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island [Video]

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

Take a look as lava gushes from a crater and forms a lake inside the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted Sunday night (12/20). Officials advised..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
WEB EXTRA: Lava Flows Out Of Volcano In Hawaii [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Lava Flows Out Of Volcano In Hawaii

Take a look as lava gushes from a crater and forms a lake inside the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted Sunday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published