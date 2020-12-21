Biloxi High School students spread cheer through Project Presents Program
Leaving families thankful and full of joy, Biloxi High School students helped spread Christmas cheer across the Coast over the weekend.
- leaving families thankful and - full of joy, the biloxi indians- helped spread christmas cheer - across the coast over the - weekend.- news 25's sabria reid, has more- - changing the lives of - complete strangers, the biloxi- high school campus- secruity council's- project presents program- transforms- - - - christmas dreams into reality.- samantha chase, biloxi resident- " i feel extremely blessed, i'm crying, i'm overwhelmed with- joy."
- - this year the project presents- program is- bigger than ever before.
The- students earn volunteer hours - for wrapping and delivering - hundreds of presents to 23- families and more than 70 - children.
- tiara harris, biloxi high schoo- volunteer: "it just kind of lik made me feel really happy to se- how happy they were and how muc- they really loved each other an- really cared and appreacieated- what- we were doing.
That actually- felt really good and a little - bit made me tear up.- sabria reid, news 25: - "there has been an overwhelmein amount of emotion from the- families as - they recieve their gifts from - the biloxi indians.
Everything- from joy and smiling to - tears, however every single - family says thank you."
Tamesha pillows, biloxi - resident: - "wonderful thank you, i am a mother of six so it's hard for- me every year but this just - made my day.
Oh my gosh it made- my day."
- - 2020 has been tough for - everyone, but remember there- - - are people in your community wh- are always lending a helping- hand.
- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- biloxi- "we not only help in time of need in natural disasters but - - - when our community needs us and- that's what it's all about, you- know serving others, that's why- i enslisted was to- serve my community, serve my- state and make a difference."
Staff sargent joel fields - expresses the happiness that- comes from this project which - would not be possible without - community support and donations- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- - - biloxi "i get involved with donating presents to families, - adopt families, i also go - crunch fitness involved this- year, so all their clubs on the- coast got involved and- donated to these families with- me."
- tamesha pillows, biloxi - resident: - "thank you and this community i so wonderful, thank you all tha- chipped in to help out with my- family, thank you so much, we - really apprecieate it."
There's no better feelling than bringin- a smile to a childs - face.
- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- biloxi- "i enjoy seeing the reactions o the kids faces and to know that- a child has a good- christmas this year.
" in biloxi, sabria reid, news 25- - - - -