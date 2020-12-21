Biloxi High School students spread cheer through Project Presents Program

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

Leaving families thankful and full of joy, Biloxi High School students helped spread Christmas cheer across the Coast over the weekend.

- - this year the project presents- program is- bigger than ever before.

The- students earn volunteer hours - for wrapping and delivering - hundreds of presents to 23- families and more than 70 - children.

- tiara harris, biloxi high schoo- volunteer: "it just kind of lik made me feel really happy to se- how happy they were and how muc- they really loved each other an- really cared and appreacieated- what- we were doing.

That actually- felt really good and a little - bit made me tear up.- sabria reid, news 25: - "there has been an overwhelmein amount of emotion from the- families as - they recieve their gifts from - the biloxi indians.

Everything- from joy and smiling to - tears, however every single - family says thank you."

Tamesha pillows, biloxi - resident: - "wonderful thank you, i am a mother of six so it's hard for- me every year but this just - made my day.

Oh my gosh it made- my day."

- - 2020 has been tough for - everyone, but remember there- - - are people in your community wh- are always lending a helping- hand.

- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- biloxi- "we not only help in time of need in natural disasters but - - - when our community needs us and- that's what it's all about, you- know serving others, that's why- i enslisted was to- serve my community, serve my- state and make a difference."

Staff sargent joel fields - expresses the happiness that- comes from this project which - would not be possible without - community support and donations- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- - - biloxi "i get involved with donating presents to families, - adopt families, i also go - crunch fitness involved this- year, so all their clubs on the- coast got involved and- donated to these families with- me."

- tamesha pillows, biloxi - resident: - "thank you and this community i so wonderful, thank you all tha- chipped in to help out with my- family, thank you so much, we - really apprecieate it."

There's no better feelling than bringin- a smile to a childs - face.

- staff sargent joel fields army- national guard recrouter for- biloxi- "i enjoy seeing the reactions o the kids faces and to know that- a child has a good- christmas this year.

" in biloxi, sabria reid, news 25- - - - -