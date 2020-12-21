Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days

Global  
 

Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately.

CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election.

That's generated new levels of uncertainty at how Trump will resist the coming end of his tenure.

The coterie includes conspiracist lawyer Sidney Powell, disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and onetime chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Other voices in Trump's ear are those from hawkish trade adviser Peter Navarro and the eccentric founder of the retail website Overstock.

Sources close to the President say his advisers are particularly worried about what Powell may convince him to do in the coming days.

Through it all, Trump has mostly abandoned the day-to-day running of government.


