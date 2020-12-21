A second round of help is on the way as Congress finally agrees on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package

Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images On Monday, congressional leaders unveiled their massive spending and coronavirus relief measure, including a..

The coronavirus relief package that Congressional leaders agreed to this week includes grant money that many small proprietors described as a last hope for..

After waiting months for lawmakers to pass a new economic relief package, residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, seemed disappointed by the stimulus deal..

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

CARES Act unemployment fraud was widespread yet appears tame compared to the fraud, abuse and waste in the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.

Congress has hammered out a new Covid-19 stimulus package that includes a new round of Paycheck...