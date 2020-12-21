Global  
 

Second round of PPP loans included in new COVID-19 relief package

A second round of help is on the way as Congress finally agrees on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.


Shouldn't we fix current fraud problems before throwing more money at COVID relief?

 CARES Act unemployment fraud was widespread yet appears tame compared to the fraud, abuse and waste in the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses.
[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Relief bill 'insignificant' for many Americans

 After waiting months for lawmakers to pass a new economic relief package, residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, seemed disappointed by the stimulus deal..
Stimulus Offers $15 Billion in Relief for Struggling Arts Venues

 The coronavirus relief package that Congressional leaders agreed to this week includes grant money that many small proprietors described as a last hope for..
Sweeping new copyright measures poised to pass in spending bill

On Monday, congressional leaders unveiled their massive spending and coronavirus relief measure, including a..
Stimulus deal includes new round of PPP, tax relief for small businesses

Congress has hammered out a new Covid-19 stimulus package that includes a new round of Paycheck...
Congress finally reached a deal on a second stimulus package Sunday worth approximately $900 billion. The House and Senate will vote on the package Monday, which must be signed by President Trump. The..

Congressional leaders have agreed on a follow-up coronavirus relief package. This includes a one-time payment of $600.00 Who is eligible for the checks? Single tax filers with a 2019 AGI below..

Congress Reaches Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package. Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus was reached on Sunday afternoon. The bill allocates money for $600 stimulus checks for single..

