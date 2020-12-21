MDOC: PREVENTING THE SPREAD

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 week ago

Clay county sheriff Eddie Scott says his jail is following strict "CDC" and Mississippi department of correction procedures.

An area sheriff says mississippi jails are working hard to prevent the spread of covid-19 among inmates.

Clay county sheriff eddie scott says his jail is following strict "cdc" and mississippi department of correction procedures.

The new policy mandates that all incoming inmates be screened and then quaranteed before allowed in the general population.

Outgoing and sentenced inmates scheduled for transfer to state prisons must quarantine and be tested before their transfer.

Any inmate scheduled for transfer to state prision who tests positive remains in the county jail until they test negative.

Scott says while the department has had to make many major adjustments in housing inmates---violent offeders are not being left on the street.

We tell our deputies for example out there if it's something that you can write a ticket for fine---write a ticket and give them a summons to come to court instead of bringing them in to jail and potentially you know bringing covid in here..but we don't want criminals to think the jail is closed because thats not the case if an inmate in an individual out there we daling with got to come to jail they coming to jail scott says since january, six inmates have tested positive for covid-19.

Centered