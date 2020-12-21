Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MDOC: PREVENTING THE SPREAD

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
MDOC: PREVENTING THE SPREAD

MDOC: PREVENTING THE SPREAD

Clay county sheriff Eddie Scott says his jail is following strict "CDC" and Mississippi department of correction procedures.

An area sheriff says mississippi jails are working hard to prevent the spread of covid-19 among inmates.

Clay county sheriff eddie scott says his jail is following strict "cdc" and mississippi department of correction procedures.

The new policy mandates that all incoming inmates be screened and then quaranteed before allowed in the general population.

Outgoing and sentenced inmates scheduled for transfer to state prisons must quarantine and be tested before their transfer.

Any inmate scheduled for transfer to state prision who tests positive remains in the county jail until they test negative.

Scott says while the department has had to make many major adjustments in housing inmates---violent offeders are not being left on the street.

We tell our deputies for example out there if it's something that you can write a ticket for fine---write a ticket and give them a summons to come to court instead of bringing them in to jail and potentially you know bringing covid in here..but we don't want criminals to think the jail is closed because thats not the case if an inmate in an individual out there we daling with got to come to jail they coming to jail scott says since january, six inmates have tested positive for covid-19.

Centered




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MDOC hits bleak milestone: Over 100 Michigan prisoners have died from COVID-19 [Video]

MDOC hits bleak milestone: Over 100 Michigan prisoners have died from COVID-19

MDOC reported over 9,000 active COVID-19 cases at the start of the week.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:32Published
MDOC spent thousands on massage chairs, rugs, salt lamps, audit finds [Video]

MDOC spent thousands on massage chairs, rugs, salt lamps, audit finds

MDOC spent thousands on massage chairs, rugs, salt lamps, audit finds

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:14Published
MDOC plans cause concern in Lenox Twp. [Video]

MDOC plans cause concern in Lenox Twp.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is moving 120 Covid inmates to the Macomb Correctional Facility creating a man-made hotspot. It is raising concerns about the virus being carried out by prison..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:17Published