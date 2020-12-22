Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth minute of stoppagetime to claim a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had set the Blueson their way to a fifth straight win. Lampard said: “He (Werner) had a coupleof chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was areal threat for us throughout. “You need players of that quality to win gamesand the pace he travels with the ball is something special. He was sounselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.”
Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.
