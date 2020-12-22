Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Frank Lampard happy to see Tammy Abraham back in the goals

Frank Lampard was pleased to see Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham get his rewardwith a late brace in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.


Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat [Video]

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth minute of stoppagetime to claim a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea: Pedro Neto scores late winner for Wolves

 Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side may be suffering from fatigue after Wolves came from behind to beat the Blues.
BBC News
Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante [Video]

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference following hisside's 3-1 victory over Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Leeds

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham: Tammy Abraham scores twice in Blues win

 Tammy Abraham scores twice as Chelsea end their recent mini-slump by beating West Ham to move up to fifth in the Premier League.
BBC News
Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Timo Werner after telling contribution on Tyneside

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise afterthe German starred in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.Werner’s second-half surge over the halfway line set up his side’s second goalfor Tammy Abraham after an early Federico Fernandez own goal had set the Blueson their way to a fifth straight win. Lampard said: “He (Werner) had a coupleof chances and some times it doesn’t go in for you, but I thought he was areal threat for us throughout. “You need players of that quality to win gamesand the pace he travels with the ball is something special. He was sounselfish and you rely on those players who are top-class.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference [Video]

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Carlton Cole: Black coaches have to be ready as the world is changing

 Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole says now is the best time for aspiring black coaches to find work as "the world is changing".
BBC News

Black coaches have to be ready for opportunities - Cole

 Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole says now is the best time for aspiring black coaches to find work as "the world is changing".
BBC News

David Moyes’ miserable Premier League record at Chelsea continues as Tammy Abraham’s quick-fire second-half double puts West Ham to the sword

Chelsea returned to winning ways against West Ham as Tammy Abraham justified his spot in Frank...
talkSPORT - Published


Lampard praises Chelsea character [Video]

Lampard praises Chelsea character

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised the character of his side to beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:08Published
Lampard: No Rice regret [Video]

Lampard: No Rice regret

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the club does not have any regrets about losing Declan Rice but praised the player the West Ham midfielder has become.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Lampard: Giroud gives me great options [Video]

Lampard: Giroud gives me great options

After Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea's win over Sevilla, boss Frank Lampard says the France international is providing excellent competition for places in attack.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published