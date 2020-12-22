KCVA among sites in KS, MO set to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published 4 minutes ago

More veterans will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday it's sending shipments of the Pfizer and newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 128 more locations nationwide.

BOTH PFIZER'S ANDMODERNA'S VACCINES AREMAKING THEIR WAY TO THEVETERANS AFFAIRSMEDICAL CENTER HERE INKANSAS CITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKESHARES HOW THOSEDOSES WILL BE ROLLEDOUT THIS WEEK.High risk patients at theKansas City VA MedicalCenter will be able to get theCOVID-19 vaccine startingthis weekend.The Moderna covid-19vaccine is on the way to theKansas City VA.Our goal is this week,Tuesday, Wednesday andThursday, to get quite a fewvaccinations done with ouremployees and then thisweekend we're going tovaccinate some of our high-risk patients in the veteranpopulation.The VA will vaccinate sixpeople at a time in this room..and monitor them for 15minutes afterward.They are receiving 1,700doses in this first shipment -1,000 going to employees and700 going to those high-riskand elderly patients.As we get additionalallotments in the comingweeks, we'll start reaching outto larger and larger groups ofour veteran population basedon really the risk and priorityfor those.

Again, we're startingwith our elderly veterans,veterans living in long termcare environmentFor groups who help veterans,getting the information out tovets will be important in thesecoming weeks.We need to be kind of thatbridge to help them getregistered with the VA toreceive that free vaccination..Chris Stout is a veteran andthe programs director at HopeFaith Ministries, where theyserve homeless veteransevery day.we run into veterans everydaywho don't realize they'reeligible for the services, so Ithink it's just a huge educationpiece..Stout says many veterans arecoming down with covid-19which is delaying importantmedical procedures.

He saysthe vaccine will help them getthe care they need.Veterans who may not beusing the VA right now, wecertainly welcome them tocome and learn more abouttheir va benefits they mayhave.but also that would make themeligible for the vaccine throughthe va if that's what theydesi