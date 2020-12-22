Naples approves mask mandate

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 04:20s - Published 5 minutes ago

The City of Naples is requiring face coverings in social settings when unable to social distance a minimum of six feet.laces when

ROADS... WE’RE TAKING A LOOK ATTHE SAFEST WAY TO VISIT YOURFAMILY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.CONGRESS IS EXPECTED TO PASS AFAR REACHING 900-BILLION DOLLARCOVID RELIEF PACKAGE TODAY.AS THE STOP GAP SPENDINGBILL...TO KEEP THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT RUNNING...ENDS ATMIDNIGHT.

AS NADIAROMERO SHOWS US...REPUBLICANSAND DEMOCRATS LACK ENTHUSIASMABOUT THE DEAL ON THE TABLE.(09-11)(53-102)FINALLY SOME MOVEMENT ON CAPITOLHILL.AS REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATSCOME CLOSE TO AGREEING ON ASPENDING BILL AND COVID-19RELIEFRep.

Nancy Pelosi / -D- HouseSpeaker: "It is a goodbipartiasn bill"A DEAL THAT INCLUDES A LAUNDLIST OF MEASURES LIKE 300DOLLARS A WEEK IN ENHANCEDUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS.25 BILLION FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCEAND AN EVICTION MORATORIUMEXTENSION.82 BILLION DOLLARS FOR SCHOOLS.AND 13 BILLION FOR FOODASSISTANCE.BUT IT SEEMS NEITHER PARTY ISTHRILLED ABOUT STIMULUS CHECKSAT 600 DOLLARS PER ADULT.Rep.

Nancy Pelosi / -D- HouseSpeaker: "So direct payments,which were not in the Republicanbill, to America’s workingfamilies.

I would have likedthem bigger but they aresignificant.

And they will begoing out soon."SOME LAWMAKERS SAY THEY FEARTHEY MIGHT NOT HAVE ENOUGH TIMETO ACTUALLY READ THE TEXT OF THEBILLS BEFORE THEY VOTE.Rep.

Adam Kinzinger / -R-Illinois: "I want to see what’sin it but it’s probably notgoing to be pretty but betterthan nothing.

It’s howgovernment works.

We’re sittihere december what 20th 21sttoday.

We should have done thisweeks and weeks ago"YOU CAN COUNT ON FOX 4 TO UPDATEYOU IF AND WHEN THE RELIEF BILLIS PASSED.TONIGHT...THE HOMELESS COALITIONOF LEE COUNTY IS REMEMBERINGTHOSE IN THE HOMELESS COMMUNITYWHO LOST THEIR LIVES WHILELIVING ON THE STREETS.

TONIGHT...THE HOMELESS COALITION OF LEE COUNTY IS REMEMBERING THOSE IN THE HOMELESS COMMUNITY WHO LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE LIVING ON THE STREETS. THEY JUST WRAPPED UP A DEMONSTRATION AT THE OLD COURT HOUSE. It will be colder tonight with temps under clear skies dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs on Tuesday will reachthe low 70s with a period ofhigh clouds moving across thearea through the day.

Wednesdaywill be warmer with mostly sunskies and highs in the upper70s.

A cold front will approachthe area on Christmas Eve, witha chance for showers and stormsahead of the front.

We will needto keep an eye on a threat forstrong to severe storms as thefront moves through lateThursday.Colder weather will follow forChristmas Day.

Highs will onlyreach around 60 with lowsdipping into the 30s and 40s bySaturday morning.

Temps willremain cool Saturday afternoonwith highs in the low 60s,rebounding to around 70 forSunday.

Warmer weather isexpected heading into the lastfew days of 2020.TODAY....COUNCIL MEMBERS INNAPLES MEETING FOR A THIRD TIMETO DISCUSS A MASK MANDATE.THE COUNCIL VOTED TO IMPLEMENT AMANDATE IN BUSINESSES AND ATEVENTS.

COLLIER COUNTY HAS AMASK MANDATE IN PLACE UNTILAPRIL OF NEXT YEAR... IT GAVECITIES LIKE NAPLES AND M