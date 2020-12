A group of "Reopen Oregon" demonstrators gathered outside the Oregon State Capitol building on December 21 to protest after lawmakers convened a special legislative session to address COVID-19 and wild



Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house



Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged another protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Tuesday (December 8). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in France



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Toulouse, France on Thursday (November 26) to protest against the government's security law. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on November 27, 2020