Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in HawaiiThe Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday, December 20.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, sending smoke into night sky

Eruption on state's Big Island prompted warning about falling ash, triggers minor earthquake.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Lava spews from Hawaii volcano [Video]

Lava spews from Hawaii volcano

Lava pools out of crater after Kilauea volcano erupts.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:59Published