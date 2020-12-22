Global
Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii
Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday, December 20.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, sending smoke into night sky
Eruption on state's Big Island prompted warning about falling ash, triggers minor earthquake.
CBS News - Published
20 hours ago
Also reported by •
Upworthy
Related videos from verified sources
Lava spews from Hawaii volcano
Lava pools out of crater after Kilauea volcano erupts.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:59
Published
5 hours ago
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
New York City
Sydney
Christmas
National Football League
National Basketball Association
United States Congress
Florida
Pfizer
William Barr
West Ham United F.C.
