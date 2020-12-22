Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 4 minutes ago Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden Dazzling images show 50,000 lights adorning the branches of a magnificent magnolia tree in a contender for Britain's brightest Christmas decorations. Brij Kotecha, 43, spent 22 hours over two days painstakingly hanging over a mile of cables on the tree outside his home in Harvard Close, Oadby, Leics. The company director has been creating the stunning festive spectacle for residents to enjoy since 2005 when he started off with 3,000 lights. He has since spent thousands of pounds over the last 15 years adding to the collection, which now boasts a staggering 50,000 twinkling bulbs. Brij said: "I thought one year I'd brighten up the tree to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to the neighbourhood and it just grew from there. "I just kept on adding more and more lights. Over the years it has got more spectacular. "This is the first year there has been 50,000 and it's the most I've ever done. It is the best it has looked this year without a doubt. "It took two full days for me and a friend to put them at the end of November. I think it took 22 hours in total. "I have had loads of comments from people living in the area saying how mesmerising it looks. "I've even had thank you cards dropped by from people saying they love it. I think this year more than ever it means a lot to people. "Most days kids come past and take photos. It is a pleasure to see people drive or walk past and appreciate it." Brij, who is not married and has no children, put up 35 cables, each measuring 48m (157ft) long - meaning 1,680m (5,500ft) of cables are hanging from the branches. After starting with 3,000 bulbs he has spent thousands of pounds accumulating tens of thousands more. The illuminations, which he buys from an outdoor lights specialist, turn on early in the morning until 9am and are back on from 4pm to midnight. He added: "I've no idea how much the electricity costs but it's certainly worth it. "It is lovely to see the tree get appreciation. The response is always really nice. "People asked me if I was going to put them up again this year. I think people needed cheering up so of course I did it again. "I'm not looking forward to taking them down at the start of January. It is less fun than putting them up. "My next door neighbour has a large conifer tree he used to decorate for 20 years, but doesn't do it anymore. "He inspired me and I thought it would be fun to carry on the tradition for the street." 0

