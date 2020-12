Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Asia Continent Countries across Asia report COVID-19 spikes



A number of countries across Asia are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases, after initial success in containing its spread. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Tesco sells Asia business for $10.6 bln



Tesco says the $10.6 bln sale of its Asian businesses to CP Group should go through on or around December 18, having got a green light from regulators. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published now Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup



Qatar will feature as a guest team in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup as Asian champions gear up to host the tournament. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45 Published now