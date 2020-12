Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published 1 minute ago

Board exams will not be held in Jan-Feb: Ramesh Pokhriyal | Oneindia News

Addressing a webinar with teachers on Tuesday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that CBSE board exams will be postponed and held after February next year considering the pandemic situation.

Pokhriyal also explained why exams will not be held online.

