'CBSE board exams from May 4 to June 10, results by July 15': Education Minister

CBSE to conduct classes 10 and 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10 next year.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the announcement on Thursday.

Pokhriyal informed that the practical examinations will be conducted from March 1.

He added that the results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February.

However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that CBSE Board exams 2021 will not be held before February.

Notably, the CBSE board exams have been held in January, February, March in the past.

CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 percent to help students cope with academic stress amid pandemic.

Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.