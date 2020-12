CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams from May 4: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on December 31st informed that Class 10th and Class 12th CBSE board exams will be held from May 4.

He said, "We have decided to conduct Class 10th and Class 12th CBSE board exams from May 4.

The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021.

Results will be out by July 15."