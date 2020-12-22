MANDAO RETURNS Movie

MANDAO RETURNS Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jay Mandao is not your average hero.

He’s an astral projecting time traveler who spends his days hanging with his adult nephew Jackson, crashing on his scheming cousin Andy’s couch, and riding with his cabbie friend Fer.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Jay tries to make contact with his deceased father Raymond, but ends up contacting the ghost of B-movie star, Aura Garcia.

Aura enlists the gang to astral project back in time to prevent her death.

Jay quickly finds out that the more he messes with time, the more he falls down a rabbit hole of cults, conspiracies, and death.

This Christmas is gonna kick astral!

Film Title: Mandao Returns Studio/Distributor: Indie Rights Release Date: December 15, 2020 (streaming) Rating: NR Runtime: 70 Genre: Sci-fi, Horror Director: Scott Dunn Writer: Scott Dunn Cast: Jenny Lorenzo ("Victor and Valentino", "Gentefied"), Jim O'Doherty ("Third Rock from the Sun", "Grounded for Life"), Sean Liang ("American Horror Story: 1984"), Scott Dunn, Sean McBride, Gina Gomez Dunn and Alexandre Chen.