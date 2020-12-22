Trending: Katy Perry New Video

Global  
 

Katy Perry's new music video for "Not The End Of The World" features Zooey Deschanel.

The singer and actress have been mistaken for one another over the years.


Katy Perry‘s music video for “Not the End of the World” and it stars Zooey Deschanel! Here’s...
Zooey Deschanel gets abducted by aliens in Katy Perry's new music video.

Singer Katy Perry and actress Zooey Deschanel poked fun at the fact that people mistake them for each other in Perry’s new music video for “Not the End of the World.”

Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when..

