Vera Bradley surprises 4,000 healthcare workers in Fort Wayne with holiday gift sets

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

A spokesperson with Vera Bradley says they wanted to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers who have been keeping our community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vera bradley surprised 4- thousand healthcare workers with holiday gift sets today.

The company says they wanted to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers who have been keeping our community safe throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

Vera bradley public relations specialist jenna leffers says they want each worker to leave their shift with a colorful gift.either for themselves or share with someone they love.

The hospitals on vera bradley's gift list include: parkview regional medical center, parkview randallia, lutheran hospital and dupont hospital.the retail value of the vera bradley holiday gift sets totals nearly 130- thousand dollars.