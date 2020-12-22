Global  
 

Vera Bradley surprises 4,000 healthcare workers in Fort Wayne with holiday gift sets

Vera Bradley surprises 4,000 healthcare workers in Fort Wayne with holiday gift sets

A spokesperson with Vera Bradley says they wanted to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers who have been keeping our community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vera bradley public relations specialist jenna leffers says they want each worker to leave their shift with a colorful gift.either for themselves or share with someone they love.

The hospitals on vera bradley's gift list include: parkview regional medical center, parkview randallia, lutheran hospital and dupont hospital.the retail value of the vera bradley holiday gift sets totals nearly 130- thousand dollars.




