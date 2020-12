Report: Passenger Who Died After Suffering Medical Emergency On LAX-Bound Flight Had COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published 7 minutes ago Report: Passenger Who Died After Suffering Medical Emergency On LAX-Bound Flight Had COVID-19 A passenger who collapsed aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight died from acute respiratory failure and COVID-19, a coroner's report confirmed Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources United Helps to Contact Passengers After Possible Covid 19-Related Death on Flight The flight, United 591 from Orlando to Los Angeles, was diverted to New Orleans on Monday after a...

NYTimes.com - Published 4 days ago