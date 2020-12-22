Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Euronews speaks to the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, following Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stella Kyriakides Stella Kyriakides Cypriot politician


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks [Video]

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
How did Merkel fair in Germany's last EU presidency with her as chancellor? [Video]

How did Merkel fair in Germany's last EU presidency with her as chancellor?

With Angela Merkel set to leave her position as German Chancellor next September, Euronews looks at how well she faired in the country's final six-month EU presidency under her stewardship.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published

Euronews Pan-European news television channel

Weather Europe tomorrow 22/12/2020 [Video]

Weather Europe tomorrow 22/12/2020

Tomorrow's Europe weather forecast, provided by Euronews (Broadcast 22/12/2020).

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
Air quality tomorrow 22/12/2020 [Video]

Air quality tomorrow 22/12/2020

Tomorrow's air quality report, provided by Euronews (Broadcast 22/12/2020).

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:06Published
Weather airport tomorrow 22/12/2020 [Video]

Weather airport tomorrow 22/12/2020

Tomorrow's airport weather forecast, provided by Euronews (Broadcast 22/12/2020).

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:12Published

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety


BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week [Video]

CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week

As of December 20th, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 556,208 doses had been administered.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation


European Medicines Agency European Medicines Agency Agency of the European Union

Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call [Video]

Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call

The European Medicines Agency is close to approving Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, but Brexit negotiations are still on a knife-edge. Here's a look at the past week in Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 07:06Published
EU vaccine wait nearly over, but what took so long? [Video]

EU vaccine wait nearly over, but what took so long?

The EU finally gave a date - 27th December - for when vaccines will be rolled out, pending approval from the European Medicine Agency, but why the wait when other countries are already rolling out jabs?

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Who CDC advisers voted to prioritize in next vaccine phases [Video]

Who CDC advisers voted to prioritize in next vaccine phases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the latest..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:38Published
CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next [Video]

CDC: Frontline Essential Workers And Those 75 And Over Should Get COVID-19 Jabs Next

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed who should be next in line to receive the recently released vaccine against COVID-19. The CDC said Sunday that frontline essential workers..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Banner Health providing COVID vaccinations to health care workers [Video]

Banner Health providing COVID vaccinations to health care workers

Banner Health is among those providing COVID vaccinations to health care workers.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:25Published