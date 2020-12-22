Global  
 

Christmas comes early for London Zoo's gorillas

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Christmas comes early for London Zoo's gorillas

Christmas comes early for London Zoo's gorillas

Christmas arrived early for the troop of gorillas at London Zoo, as they cheerfully unwrapped their festive gifts.


