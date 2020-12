Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 68,307

The Government said a further 691 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 68,307.

It saidthat there had been a further 36,804 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in theUK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,110,314.