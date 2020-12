The Government said a further 981 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 72,548.

Dozens of senior citizens set up camp overnight in Florida to mark their number in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (Dec. 30)

Cornwall Council is urging visitors to return home as the county moves into tier three.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is holding a news conference after the first confirmed variant case was confirmed in the U.S.