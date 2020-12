The Government said a further 210 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 70,405.

An influential think-tank says the pandemic has caused economic momentum to shift in favour of Asia.

Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on Covid-19 at the CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review..

It's good to know ... Canadians are now as crazy as us folks in the U.S. of A. A group protesting the COVID vaccines dressed like zombies, kinda ... they had..