Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:45s - Published 6 minutes ago

Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video comedy movie Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer.

It stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

Coming 2 America Release Date: March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch Coming 2 America let us know your review.

