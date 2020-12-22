Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy - Official Trailer
Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video comedy movie Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer.
It stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.
Coming 2 America Release Date: March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch Coming 2 America let us know your review.
