Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler Teaser Trailer

Coming 2 America Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York -- where it all began. Directed by Craig Brewer starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy release date March 5, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)

