Coming 2 America Movie (2021) - Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:01s
Coming 2 America Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York -- where it all began.

Directed by Craig Brewer starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy release date March 5, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)


"Coming 2 America" - cast: Eddie Murphy, Jermaine Fowler, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, John Amos, James Earl Jones, Rick Ross, Paul Bates, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Louie Anderson, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Trailer Is Finally Here - Watch Now!

The trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the hit 1988 movie Coming to America, is finally...
'Coming 2 America': Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back

Comedians Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back at it again with a sequel to their 1980’s hit movie, “Coming to America.”

Amazon Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' | THR News

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are ready for a fresh Zamunda-to-New York City adventure in the first teaser for 'Coming 2 America.'

Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video comedy movie Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer. It stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley,..

