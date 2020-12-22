Global  
 

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline

[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas.

Emily Wither reports.


