AOC, Ted Cruz agree: COVID relief bill was too big to read before vote Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:10s - Published 7 minutes ago AOC, Ted Cruz agree: COVID relief bill was too big to read before vote Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz found rare common ground this week, agreeing that lawmakers didn't have enough time to read the massive coronavirus relief bill before voting on it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As The National Guard Arrives To Process Corpses, Ted Cruz Fusses About His Turkey Day



The Great State of Texas is staggering under the weight of surging coronavirus cases and deaths. Morgues in Texas are overflowing, and the National Guard has been sent to El Paso to process bodies... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on November 22, 2020