California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s
California Gov.

Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate.

He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in the US Senate.

Business Insider reports he will serve out the rest of Harris' term until 2022.

California is one of 37 US states in which governors fill a US Senate vacancy by appointment.


California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the US Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ open Senate seat. He’s the state’s first Latino senator.

One Latino group is calling for Alex Padilla to take Kamala Harris’ soon-to-be-vacated U.S. Senate seat. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

