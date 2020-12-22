Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 8 minutes ago

California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate.

He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in the US Senate.

Business Insider reports he will serve out the rest of Harris' term until 2022.

California is one of 37 US states in which governors fill a US Senate vacancy by appointment.