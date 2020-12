Gov. Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill remainder of Kamala Harris’ US Senate term Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:35s - Published 7 minutes ago Gov. Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill remainder of Kamala Harris’ US Senate term California Gov. Gavin Newsom selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate, making him the first Latino Senator in state history. 0

