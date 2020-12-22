Gov. Newsom Appoints Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In Senate

Former LA City Councilor Alex Padilla Selected To Take Kamala Harris’ Senate SeatSecretary of State Alex Padilla, a former Los Angeles City Council member, was selected Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a historic pick that sends a Latino to..
See emotional moment Newsom surprises Padilla over Senate seatGov. Gavin Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, choosing the first Latino in state history for the role.
California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate SeatCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate.
He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in..