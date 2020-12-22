Global  
 

Gov. Newsom Appoints Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In Senate

Gov. Newsom Appoints Alex Padilla To Replace Kamala Harris In SenateAlex Padilla will become the first Latino senator from California.

California Gov. Newsom picks Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris Senate seat, making him the state's first Latino senator

Padilla will be California's first Latino senator, giving a new level of representation to the...
California Senate: Alex Padilla Will Replace Kamala Harris

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California selected Mr. Padilla to serve the final two years of Ms. Harris’s...
Newsom Taps California Election Chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state's next...
Former LA City Councilor Alex Padilla Selected To Take Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat [Video]

Former LA City Councilor Alex Padilla Selected To Take Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a former Los Angeles City Council member, was selected Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a historic pick that sends a Latino to..

See emotional moment Newsom surprises Padilla over Senate seat [Video]

See emotional moment Newsom surprises Padilla over Senate seat

Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat, choosing the first Latino in state history for the role.

California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat [Video]

California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate. He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in..

