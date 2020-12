Kirk Cameron leads group caroling events in protest of California’s Stay-at-Home orders Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic

The victim, 82, was praying in his hospital bed when a patient in his room got upset, LA police say.

But slight signs of hope have emerged: more than 128,000 vaccine doses administered and a modest decline in the state's transmission rate.

Here's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..

Vice President-elect Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff visit Washington DC fire station number one to drop off toys as the station serves as one of the Toys for..

Wednesday: He will be the state’s first Latino senator. Also: Shirley Weber will be secretary of state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat..

Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat that's soon to be vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala..

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP (CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has named his pick to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate....

Governor Gavin Newsom tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate seat...