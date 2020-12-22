Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published 6 minutes ago

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom.

Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation.

It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart.

There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.