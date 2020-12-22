Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom.

Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation.

It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart.

There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Video shows NYC Republicans dancing at maskless holiday party

 "COVID conga lines are not smart," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the party that was held amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Covid-19 in India: Norms set for tracing, testing post-Nov 25 arrivals from UK

 A new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre prescribes various actions from the point of entry and in the community for all..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Agreement 'reached with France' over UK border

 Transport secretary promises to give an update on hauliers later after France says some journeys can resume.
BBC News

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

 There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or..
IndiaTimes
‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims [Video]

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published
CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty' [Video]

CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty'

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande on December 1 slammed dubious Chinese report which claimed that COVID-19 has origins in India or Bangladesh. "A Chinese paper has been submitted for consideration of publication in Lancet, claiming India as origin of SARS COV2 virus. It hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. Study is badly done and won't stand the scrutiny of peer-review as its methodology is faulty," said Dr Mande.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Hungarian lorry driver hands out supplies to hauliers stuck at Manston Airport [Video]

Hungarian lorry driver hands out supplies to hauliers stuck at Manston Airport

A Hungarian lorry driver from London hands out supplies to hauliers stuck atManston Airport after France closed its border after the discovery of a newvariant of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
How fish-inspired wearable tech can protect joints [Video]

How fish-inspired wearable tech can protect joints

London-based startup SCALED has designed a flexible layer of wearable technology that could prevent athletes injuring themselves and improve rehabilitation, according to its developer. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Health official feels confident vaccine will work despite COVID mutations [Video]

Health official feels confident vaccine will work despite COVID mutations

As a new strain of the coronavirus makes headlines for effectively shutting down the United Kingdom, concerns are bubbling about what it means for the efficacy of a vaccine.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:54Published
Dr. Fauci says new COVID-19 strain from UK is likely in US now [Video]

Dr. Fauci says new COVID-19 strain from UK is likely in US now

Dr. Fauci says new COVID-19 strain from UK is likely in US now

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:51Published
EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline [Video]

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline

[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published