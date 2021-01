Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays

Kardashian took to Twitter on Dec.

21 .

To let fans know she'd like to help anyone who's been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kardashian has been all about spreading holiday cheer this year.

Especially since her family's annual Christmas Eve party was canceled due to coronavirus.

At the beginning of December, she shared pictures and videos of her home that had been turned into "Whoville" from 'The Grinch.'