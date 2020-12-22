Global  
 

Existing Home Sales Drop Amid Rising Prices, Low Supply

Ending a six-month run of spiraling demand, sales of existing homes in the US contracted in November.

It's being read as a signal that rising prices and historically low supply is finally slowing the housing market's rally.

According to Business Insider, the National Association of Realtors says home sales fell 2.5% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million.

The median price for existing homes fell to a six-month low as well, dipping month-over-month to $310,800 from $313,100.

Even so, the pace is still up 25.8% from the year-ago period.


