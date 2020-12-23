6pm Catera Shooting 12.22.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

A family friend says a little boy will be blind for life after a Lexington shooting we told you about Monday.

His mother...also shot.

Abc 36's chelsea smith talked with the mother's roommate...about how the family's life will be forever changed.

### "he didn't deserve this and now his life is going to be forever changed and for what... for what?"

Around 2 a.m.

Monday morning... dyana bowens says her roommate and best friend...cacy roberts...woke her up... saying she and her 5 year- old...malakai had been shot.

Police say someone drove by and hit their house on catera trace...off old todds road in lexington.

"out of all of those bullets, one came through the bottom of the window.

Went in one side of his head and out the other and that same bullet is the one that got lodged in the back of her arm."

Bowens says she's looking after roberts' three year-old son... who wasn't hurt... while malakai will continue to be in the hospital through christmas.

She says on monday he was in surgery to try to save one of his eyes... but it was unsuccessful... "and they're planning on waking him up today and telling him that he's not going to be able to see."

Along with the windows, she says the gunman shot through their front door...and roberts' car "there's a bullet hole in the trunk.

The kid's christmas presents where in the trunk of the car."

Bowens says she has no idea who would do this to them...or why.

"neither she nor i have done anything to warrant anything like this."

"we have bicycles out front, it's clear that there's children in this house."

Police are investigating.

Bowens says her roommate...who's without a job... has already started looking for a new place to live.

"she told me this morning that for now on whatever bedroom she sleeps in her mattress will be on the floor.

She's never sleeping level to a window again, you know, she'll be the one near the window and the kids will be on the other side."

There are go-fund- me accounts set up to help raise money for the family and malakai... if you would like to donate... go to wtvq.com for the links chelsea smith abc 36 news