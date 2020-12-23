UCHC updates return to play target, Pioneers planning non-conference games prior

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Conference play for the Utica College men's and women's ice hockey teams is now intended to be on Feb.

19, the Pioneers will attempt to schedule non-conference games prior to that date.

The utica college hockey teams have a new date to circle on the calendar for when they can return to the ice for conference play.

The united collegiate hockey conference announced today that its revised its return to play date to february 19th - after approval from its presidents council.

This is a little more than a month after its previous date of january first with cases on the rise here at the end of december - and is tentative based on the state of the pandemic at that time.

U-c-h-c member schools are allowed to schedule non- conference games prior to that february 19th start - the pioneers are working on scheduling non- conference contests but have not finalized a schedule at this time.

U-c athletics had previously stated its intent to begin the season following after new year's.

The buffalo bills clinched




