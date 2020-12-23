Global  
 

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1.

Arteta said the result was "a really painfulmoment again".


