Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet projects are awarded hundreds of millions of dollars.

The four minute video describes the millions in foreign and lists a series of projects that appear to have nothing to do with COVID-19 economic relief.

The stimulus showdown comes after months of gridlock in Congress.

Both houses of Congress passed the massive deal just days ago.

Now 100,000 unemployed Nevadans are at risk of losing benefits that expire on Saturday.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill [Video]

President Trump Tells Congress To Rewrite COVID Relief Bill

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports President Trump said the $600 stimulus checks for Americans just isn't enough.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published
Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill [Video]

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes Massive $900B Coronavirus Relief Bill. The 5,600-page relief package passed in the House, 359 to 53, and 92 to 6 in the Senate Monday evening. . The bill includes $600 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published