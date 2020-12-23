Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 minutes ago

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet projects are awarded hundreds of millions of dollars.

The four minute video describes the millions in foreign and lists a series of projects that appear to have nothing to do with COVID-19 economic relief.

The stimulus showdown comes after months of gridlock in Congress.

Both houses of Congress passed the massive deal just days ago.

Now 100,000 unemployed Nevadans are at risk of losing benefits that expire on Saturday.