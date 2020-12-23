Global  
 

Coronavirus reaches the end of the earth, outbreak hits Antarctica | Oneindia News

The coronavirus has reached the end of the earth, it has landed in Antarctica, the last continent previously free from COVID-19.

Chile's military made the revelation, as health and army officials scrambled to clear out and quarantine staff from a remote research station surrounded by ocean and icebergs.

An uptick in travel to and from the region this spring and early summer have heightened infection risk.

Much of the area, blasted by cold winds off the ocean, mountains and glaciers, has been under quarantine restrictions for months.

