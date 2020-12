Review of the Year: Azerbaijan takes the upper hand in Nagorno-Karabakh Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:00s - Published 3 minutes ago Review of the Year: Azerbaijan takes the upper hand in Nagorno-Karabakh Armed conflict erupted in the Caucasus in September 2020. It would last 44 days, leave more than 5000 people dead and redefine the map of the Caucasus. 0

