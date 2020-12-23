Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Boys and Girls Club set to open Jan. 4 in St. Lucie County

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:43s - Published
New Boys and Girls Club set to open Jan. 4 in St. Lucie County

New Boys and Girls Club set to open Jan. 4 in St. Lucie County

Preparations are underway to open up a new Boys and Girls complex that is on track to become the club's largest campus in the state.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Banking on Business: Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County [Video]

Banking on Business: Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County

Mission Bank is proud to spotlight the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:00Published
High School Girls Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County [Video]

High School Girls Basketball: Harrison Central vs. Jefferson Davis County

A really good battle in the girls game and a rematch from less than three weeks ago as Harrison Central looks to avenge a one-point loss to Jefferson Davis County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Kids At Boys & Girls Club Pick Out Toys, Some For Younger Relatives [Video]

Kids At Boys & Girls Club Pick Out Toys, Some For Younger Relatives

Toys collected during CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive are now in the hands of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:12Published