Jackson County community mourning the loss of James ‘Beev’ Davis
The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County is mourning the loss of a friend and ally.
A go fund me has been set up to- help with funeral services- and expenses.
A go fund me has been set up to help with funeral services and expenses.