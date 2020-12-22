Jackson County community mourning the loss of James ‘Beev’ Davis

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County is mourning the loss of a friend and ally.

- - the boys and girls club of- jackson county is mourning the- loss of a friend and ally.- james davis of pascagoula worke- with the boys and girls - club for 2 decades of his life.- sadly, the 48 year old, who was- lovingly referred to as - beev passed away due to - complications of covid-19.- the boys and girls club of- jackson county told news 25, "m james was a pillar to the - community and a jewel to the- entire gulf coast who will be - missed."

A go fund me has been set up to- help with funeral services- and expenses.

