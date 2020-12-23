Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:55s - Published 5 minutes ago

Tensions high in Dover as stranded drivers seen shouting at police

Truck drivers and police were seen clashing in Dover, England as frustrated drivers try to cross into mainland Europe after being stranded for days.

France agreed to reopen some travel from the UK after closing the border due to a variant of Covid-19.

The agreement requires that anyone traveling from the UK into France show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours.

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports.