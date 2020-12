Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Dover Human settlement in England Dover port remains closed as trucker chaos builds



The English port of Dover remained closed on Wednesday (December 23) as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970 Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover



Police hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those seeking to travel must have anegative test result. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970 France ban on UK freight causes chaos at Dover port



British Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Michael Gove arrives at Cobra meeting



Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:17 Published now