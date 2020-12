Tesla founder Elon Musk says he once tried to sell his car firm to Apple at a tenth of its current value, but he says company chief Tim Cook wouldn't take a meeting.

Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..

