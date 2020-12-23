Coach Maurice talks eating properly at holiday time & offers a reduced cost weight program for 2021.

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

Help for christmas beasts coach maurice good morning and merry christmas morning to you sir mary christmas to you as well.

Thank you.

We have talked about the four pillars of ... getting yourself in the best possible shape ... under your leadership, wrap it up today with talking about the glycemic index chart.

This can really help you ... when you're trying to either maintain your weight better yet ... drop a few pounds and told ... ellis what the glycemic index chart ... is ... yeah just signifies the folks watching because when you come back with a message next recovery.

For the new year.

So you make all this is regarding weight loss, loss, and begin this chip plays a huge role in it comes to lowering your blood pressure lowering your diabetes lowering cholesterol and losing weight.

Truly a simple thing the glycemic index is a measurement of how much insulin the body has to please in order to process certain food that you consume ... .

It's mostly focused on fruits and vegetable so i glycemic index on fruits, the more likel your spike in your insulin, your blood pressure.

Production of cholesterol, the lower the glycemic index, the more likely you will lose weight and control the symptoms so often told my clients explained the glycemic index on and on vegetables and posted on your refrigerator so when you go shopping you can scan through it and pick the items that would be healthier for you is to go along with ... and you also tell us.

For those who are inclined to have a little snack and ... night.

The proverbial midnight feedings will speak ... .

Don't eat foods that turn int sugars ... give us just a few of those you serve will decide about it.

She was supposed to the body supposed to be human itself at my rebuilding itself to skim th muscle.

The air was interferes with the rebuilding process.

Th body is not able to be rebuilt properly when were sleep so we wake up the middle way.

First of all, don't go to bed on a full stomach.

Secondly, bleached sugar and go to bed.

Your point because that all the sugar is like a fermenting wine and it's just in your body.

It is just awful.

My conscience well up retain water.

Carbohydrates at night if you need it.

Something small with your medication.

We recommend you promptly like a couple bites of chicken breast, maybe some turkey something pro pp a letter anything like that would be much better than carbohydrates late at night.

One thing you advise for a long lon time.

Every two carbs ... absolutely chip.

This will go along with your christmas and this is a long we were excited.

Try to be with families and wel: regulations but when you're with families when you want to eat this simple to start is at the site.

The memory two carbs at the sake of example, the ships of the mexican restaurant named rice with your plate ... roles at all charlie's goes hot rolls of paper hated with your meal become beaten to carbohydrates at the stimulus and go a long way are you had a new session of my best me comin up ... and you're taking applications now are also offering scholarships for folks who can' ... or the rate ... the lesson on that.

Yes it works.

I think of people in january this coming year.

If yo listen to the show or this whole year.

You know that we've lost almost 2000 pounds with 150 people are coming off the medications so if you will start you on a new direction.

We recommend you go to bridge the number two health and wellness.com or on facebook page and register.

It's only $15 and here's the best part of it.

If you go to the blood assurance and you give blood will give yo 50% off.

Also bob get the hell up you check your loved ones an you know what to buy insurance, give blood, and the code to bridge the health and wellness and when you fill out the application and you'll get 50% also help us save lives by giving it a single movie help you lose weight, get 26 weeks o coaching at six months of next year with me for six once were just the dollars will go restaurant was ... help this year.

It is a win-win.

No doubt about it coach maurice have a very credible thing as a coach or reese mentioned go to bridge number two health and wellness.com bridge to health