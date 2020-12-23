Global  
 

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%.

Leading the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 19.4% and shares of SM Energy up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading up by about 8.8% and CVR Energy, trading up by about 8.6% on Wednesday.




